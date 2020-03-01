Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

NYSE:HEI opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

