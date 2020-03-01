Northcoast Research Comments on Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $544.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.82. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

