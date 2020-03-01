Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.07. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Vertiv Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

