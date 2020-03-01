Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

