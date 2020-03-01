Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

WWW stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

