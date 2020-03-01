Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

WWW stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report