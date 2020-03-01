Critical Review: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $45.59, suggesting a potential upside of 12.77%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 15.67% 11.80% 5.47% Arch Capital Group 23.47% 11.11% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.94 $45.48 million $1.61 8.13 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.37 $1.64 billion $2.82 14.34

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

