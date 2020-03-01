Financial Contrast: Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and WesBanco (OTCMKTS:WSBC)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. WesBanco pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 22.88% 13.60% 1.21% WesBanco 26.44% 8.32% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Bancorp. (VT) and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.38 $8.40 million N/A N/A WesBanco $600.97 million 2.79 $158.87 million $3.06 10.01

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Summary

WesBanco beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

