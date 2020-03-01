HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.09

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HB Fuller by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

