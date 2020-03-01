Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 25427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.
The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
