Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 25427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pearson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

