Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 48108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after buying an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 238,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

