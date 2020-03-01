Unilever (NYSE:UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.40

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 115212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Unilever by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

