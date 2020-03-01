YPF (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.81

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 117787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in YPF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in YPF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

