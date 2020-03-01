Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.62

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 235247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,424 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.