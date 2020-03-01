Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.37

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 2171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

