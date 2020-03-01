Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.83

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLK. TheStreet downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

