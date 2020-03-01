Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 249332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

