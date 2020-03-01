American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.83

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 8687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

