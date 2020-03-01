Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.63

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 39632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.