Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.99

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1228941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,625,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

