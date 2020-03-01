Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.42

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 2572290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.