Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.39

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 76880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

