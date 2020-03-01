F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.02

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.02 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 81826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,009 shares of company stock valued at $732,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

