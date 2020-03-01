Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 1578820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 313,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

