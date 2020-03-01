Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.63

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

