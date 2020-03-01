Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.12

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.12 and last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

