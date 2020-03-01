Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.13

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.13 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 1077722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,949,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

