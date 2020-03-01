Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.53

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Cna Financial to $53.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

