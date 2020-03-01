Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) were down 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.37, approximately 224,130 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 247,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of $513.01 million and a P/E ratio of -45.86.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

