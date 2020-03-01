Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.
Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $210.38.
Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.
