Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 541,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

