Zogenix (ZGNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

In related news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

