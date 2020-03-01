Zogenix (ZGNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

In related news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Earnings History for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen
Comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen
Critical Review: BlackRock TCP Capital & Arch Capital Group
Critical Review: BlackRock TCP Capital & Arch Capital Group
Financial Contrast: Community Bancorp. and WesBanco
Financial Contrast: Community Bancorp. and WesBanco
HB Fuller Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.09
HB Fuller Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.09
Pearson Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00
Pearson Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00
Old Republic International Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.55
Old Republic International Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report