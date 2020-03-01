Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

