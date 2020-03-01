Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ACRE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock worth $934,055. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

