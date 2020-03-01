Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.