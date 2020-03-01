Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.18

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $117.98, with a volume of 26990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,144,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

