John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.75

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

