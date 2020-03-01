John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.75

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.
About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
