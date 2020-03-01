Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 24,620,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after buying an additional 127,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 577,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

