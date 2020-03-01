Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Winmark stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.77.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 250.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

