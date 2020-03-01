Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 7.9%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Wilhelmina International
