Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 7.9%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

