Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

