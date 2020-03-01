Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

