World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.
WRLD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $5,028,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
