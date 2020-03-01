Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 57,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Zynga stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 13,797.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zynga by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after buying an additional 206,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

