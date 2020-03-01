Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 61.44 -$118.87 million ($2.38) -35.98 Organovo $3.09 million 13.64 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.40

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 2 12 0 2.86 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $99.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -168.75% -25.39% -22.97% Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Organovo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

