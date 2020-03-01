Comparing RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $31.23, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 6.27% 15.46% 1.80%

Dividends

RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.1%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.05 $267.38 million $2.29 13.28

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

