Head to Head Contrast: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercury General and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 8.06% 8.13% 2.50% Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.60 $320.09 million $2.60 16.66 Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 2.09 -$5.75 million N/A N/A

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercury General and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury General presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Mercury General beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

