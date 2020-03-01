Contrasting ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR)

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Finisar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS Technologies 13.02% 13.86% 7.62% Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07%

5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChipMOS Technologies and Finisar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00

Finisar has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Finisar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finisar has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Finisar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS Technologies $603.80 million 1.41 $43.31 million N/A N/A Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29

ChipMOS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finisar.

Summary

Finisar beats ChipMOS Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.