Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $532.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.23 million. Kennametal reported sales of $597.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

