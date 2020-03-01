$8.72 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce sales of $8.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $8.90 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $5.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $27.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $54.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $154,832.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $580,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,466 shares of company stock worth $1,723,025 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

