Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.27 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $10.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $49.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.24 billion to $50.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.60 billion to $54.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

