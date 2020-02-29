Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schneider National by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 99,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 124,805 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.